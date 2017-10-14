Gallantry medals given to three cops withdrawn

Representational Image Representational Image

The Union Home Ministry has withdrawn gallantry medals given to three policemen after they were found to be involved in murder and other cases. The three men are Dharmendra Choudhary, former Madhya Pradesh additional superintendent of police (ASP), Punjab Police sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh and Jharkhand Police sub-inspector Lalit Kumar.

While Choudhary’s Police Medal for Gallantry was withdrawn in September, Kumar’s was taken away in June and Singh’s in May, an official said. The medal given to Choudhary, who was promoted to Indian Police Service from the state police service, was withdrawn as he allegedly orchestrated a fake encounter, he said.

Choudhary was posted in Jhabua as ASP in 2002 when he received the medal for gunning down a criminal wanted by police. It was later found that the encounter was fake, the official said. Singh was given the medal in 1997 on a proposal submitted by the state government for bravery during service. He was convicted in a murder case and given life imprisonment in 2006.

He was later dismissed from service. The Home Ministry learnt about the conviction only in July 2015. The matter was then taken up with the Punjab government, which confirmed the conviction and advised the ministry to initiate the process of withdrawal of the medal, the official said. Kumar was found to be involved in corruption cases, the official said.

