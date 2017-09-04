Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Krishna Raj take charge as MoS Agriculture

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (L) Krishna Raj. (File photo) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (L) Krishna Raj. (File photo)

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Krishna Raj on Monday took charge as Minister of State (MoS)for Agriculture and said their priority will be to achieve the government’s objective to double farmers’ income by 2022. The agriculture ministry will now have three MoS along with Parshottam Rupala.

Raj was earlier the MoS for Women and Child Development while Shekhawat was a Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance.

“Krishna Raj is an experienced minister and Shekhawat has experience in the field of agriculture. We already have Rupala as MoS. With their help, we will achieve Prime Minister’s goal to double farmers’ income by 2022,” Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh told reporters here.

Talking to media, the newly-appointed Shekhawat said it is “our duty and priority to achieve PM’s target to double farm income by 2022”. The minister said he will take stock of all the existing schemes from soil health to crop insurance and then decide on the focus areas.

“My ground-level experience to work in agriculture sector will help me a lot,” Shekhawat said.

After assuming office, Raj said the government is running various programmes to boost farmers’ income. The minister said she would also focus on women farmers who play an important role in agriculture.

Shekhawat and Raj will replace SS Ahluwalia and Sudharshan Bhagat, who have been moved as MoS for Drinking Water and Sanitation, and Tribal Affairs respectively in yesterday’s major Cabinet rejig.

Shekhawat, Raj and Rupala are from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, respectively.

