Gajendra Chauhan’s term as FTII Governing Council chairman ends

During the short tenure, the Governing Council led by Gajendra Chauhan and his deputy B P Singh took several key decisions.

THE TERM of Gajendra Chauhan as the head of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and Chairman of its Governing Council will end on Friday. Although appointments on FTII body are made for three years, the incumbent society was appointed in June 2015 with retrospective effect from March 4, 2014 for next three years.

If the Union Government does not grant it an extension, which is not unheard of in FTII, the positions held by Chauhan, his deputy, B P Singh, and other society members, including contentious appointees Anagha Ghaisas, Shailesh Gupta, Narendra Pathak and Rahul Solapurkar will also cease.

A Right To Information query filed by The Indian Express last month seeking communication between the FTII and I&B Ministry about formation of the next FTII Society or possibility of granting an extension to the present one drew a blank as the institute administration refused to provide the access saying “the matter is in process”.

Chauhan will head a Governing Council meeting in Mumbai on Friday that can prove to be his last if the tenure is not extended.

Soon after the announcement of his appointment was made on June 9 2015, the otherwise sleepy campus of FTII on the Law College Road was thrown into unprecedented chaos after the students launched an agitation alleging that Chauhan doesn’t have the merit and artistic sensibilities to head an institute of FTII’s repute.

The students’ strike, which expressed itself as a cultural fest with artists agreeing with students reaching the campus and performing to support their posturing, also saw violent outbursts such as one on August 16, 2015 when students forcibly detained then institute Director Prashant Pathrabe inside his office until late in the night. About 35 students who were allegedly part of the detention were booked by city police and are undergoing a trial in Pune court. The administration has refused to withdraw the cases.

The strike ended in October 2015 – after four full months – letting Chauhan assume the charge of his office in January 2016. Thus, Chauhan’s tenure effectively lasted for only 13 months.

During this short tenure, however, the GC led by Chauhan and his deputy B P Singh took several key decisions. Among most prominent were those concerning bringing more discipline on the campus by introducing rules concerning conduct as well as appointment of a Proctor. The institute administration also took out a contentious order restricting entry to mediapersons barring them from entering the premises without Director’s approval.