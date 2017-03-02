Gajendra Chauhan’s FTII stint ends Friday: All you need to know about his tenure

FTII Chairman Gajendra Chauhan (Source: Express Archive Photo by Pradip Das) FTII Chairman Gajendra Chauhan (Source: Express Archive Photo by Pradip Das)

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) chairman Gajendra Chauhan’s tenure will end on Friday unless the government orders an extension. Along with Chauhan, his deputy BP Singh and other society members including appointees Anagha Ghaisas, Shailesh Gupta, Narendra Pathak and Rahul Solapurkar will also serve their last day at FTII on Friday. Although appointments on FTII body are made for three years, Chauhan’s term lasted a year and seven months.

We take a look at the top five incidents that put Chauhan in the news:

Chauhan’s appointment as chairman of FTII

The announcement of Gajendra Chauhan’s appointment as the head of institute, made on June 9, 2015, was met with fierce opposition by a section of students, alumni and teachers who alleged he lacked the credentials to lead a renowned institute like FTII. They also alleged that Chauhan’s appointment was only because of his relations with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and PM Narendra Modi. However, the 139-day strike by students could not halt Chauhan’s march towards the chairmanship. The agitation also witnessed violent outbursts where students forcibly detained then institute Director Prashant Pathrabe inside his office until late in the night. The 35 students who were booked in the matter are undergoing a trial in Pune court.

The ‘decorum, decency’ affidavit

Weeks after the students ended their protest, FTII made it mandatory for all new students to submit a “general conduct” affidavit that barred them from violating the “decorum and decency on the campus” and “insulting” faculty members. Senior students said this was the first time that such an affidavit has been listed. The affidavit is among five affidavits that had to be submitted by the students on a Rs-100 stamp paper. “…I agree to maintain decorum and decency on the campus, including in hostel and staff residential areas, and in any circumstances would not be insulting to the faculty, staff members and elders,” it said.

Restriction of journalists on campus

In September 2016, when the FTII administration announced restriction of journalists inside the institute campus, Chauhan said it was the prerogative of the Director “to decide who enters the campus and who doesn’t.” The then newly appointed Proctor Mateen Ahmed issued a notice barring entry for media persons without prior approval from Director or Registrar. It was for the first time that such a directive had been brought out at the 56-year-old institute.

Protesting students denied scholarships, foreign visits

In January, reports started coming in that the FTII administration was refusing scholarships and the opportunity to participate in foreign exchange programmes to those who have “disciplinary matters” pending for their involvement in the protests. FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola had directed the heads of departments (HODs) and Deans to route all files pertaining to scholarships and foreign exchanges through the office of the Proctor, who is in charge of maintaining discipline on the campus.

Six FTII courses get Master’s degree equivalence

In February, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) equated six PG diploma programmes of the institute with Master’s degree. The programmes are of two and three years duration. Gajendra Chauhan had met the AIU Committee during its visit to Pune, and briefed the committee on the strong credentials of India’s leading film school.

We will now have to wait and see if the government gives Chauhan an extension.

