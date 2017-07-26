Gaitri Issar Kumar presents letter of credence to European Union

During the India – EU Summit, key agreements will be signed to take the current cooperation further. (Representational image) During the India – EU Summit, key agreements will be signed to take the current cooperation further. (Representational image)

Gaitri Issar Kumar on Tuesday presented credentials as Head of India’s Mission to the European Union. The letter of credence was received by European Council President Donald Tusk. Last month Kumar was appointed as the Ambassador of India to Belgium. She will also take up the role of Indian ambassador to the European Union.

Meanwhile, Tusk along with European Commission President, Jean Claude Juncker, will lead the EU delegation at the India-EU Summit meetings to be held in New Delhi in October 2017. India and the EU are currently working together to broaden their cooperation and strengthen their strategic partnership. The EU is India’s largest trade partner (about USD 80 billion in 2016) and the biggest source of FDI inflows into India (USD 81.52 billion).

In the run up to the forthcoming India – EU Summit, coordination meetings have been held including the meeting of the India-EU Joint Commission – on July 14. In the coming weeks, high level consultations will take place on a range of subjects on the India-EU Summit Agenda – including foreign policy and security issues, India – EU cooperation to address the impact of climate change, sharing of technology and best practices for clean energy, urban development, innovation, research & training and cooperation in the field of aviation among others.

During the India – EU Summit, key agreements will be signed to take the current cooperation further. Chief Negotiators of India and EU are presently discussing the options for the way forward – for re-launching negotiations for concluding an India – EU Trade and Investment Agreement.

