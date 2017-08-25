Gadoli ‘fake encounter’ case: Pahuja breaks down, says ‘stuck between cops, gangster’

Divya and Sonia Pahuja in police custody. (Express/Files) Divya and Sonia Pahuja in police custody. (Express/Files)

Claiming that she was stuck between the police and a gangster, 21-year-old Divya Pahuja, an accused in the alleged fake encounter of Haryana gangster Sandeep Gadoli, broke down in front of a sessions court Thursday.

Pahuja was informed by the judge that the trial had not begun because bail applications of the accused were pending before the HC. “I have been behind bars for the past 1.5 years. I am needlessly stuck between the policemen accused and the gangster. I do not have any relatives in the city. My father is physically handicapped and he cannot come here often from Haryana. My mother is with me in Byculla prison. I was admitted to JJ Hospital for a week this month and there was no family member who could visit. I please request you to start my trial,” Pahuja said, in between sobs.

