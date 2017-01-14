Gadkari inaugurates National Highway projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (File photo) Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (File photo)

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated national highway projects here to give a thrust to road infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh. Gadkari inaugurated the double-lane Papu-Yupia-Hoj-Potin and four-lane Itanagar-Hollongi roads at a function in Naharlagun, attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein and others.

It may be recalled that while laying foundation stone for the two-lane Akajan-Likabali-Bame road at Likabali, Gadkari on November 5, 2015 had announced a road package worth Rs 15,000 crore for Arunachal Pradesh in addition to the various ongoing projects.

The total stretch of the project was 54 km at an estimated cost Rs 473.89 crore. The project was being executed under SARDP-NE package and was scheduled to be completed within the next two years.

The Union Minister had also declared that in principle his Ministry had approved the construction of four-lane Itanagar-Banderdewa road project.