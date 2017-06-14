Gadkari in Himachal: ‘Cong govt like dead transformer… time for direct supply from powerhouse Modi’

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Calling the Virbhadra Singh-led Himachal government a “dead and defunct transformer”, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday called on the voters in the state to replace it with a BJP government.

Addressing the BJP’s ‘Tridev Sammelan’, a one-day convention of booth-level party workers at Kullu’s historic Dhalpur maidan, Gadkari said: “The Congress government here is like a dead and defunct transformer, which was receiving supply from the powerhouse but remained non-functional. Time has come for removing this transformer for having a direct supply of energy from the powerhouse (PM Narendra) Modi.”

Gadkari alleged that the state government had failed to match the pace and speed with which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working, adding that despite liberal funding and 61 NHs sanctioned by the NDA, Himachal Pradesh was unable to start the work.

He promised infrastructure projects, mainly national highway ,worth Rs one lakh crore in the state. He pointed out that the state had never got any mega NH project during the UPA regime in Centre.

Top party leadership from the state, including Shanta Kumar, Prem Kumar Dhumal, J P Nadda, Anurag Thakur and Ram Swaroop Sharma, beside party in-charge Mangal Pandey, were prevent at the event. Gadkari said once the BJP returned to power in the state, development projects in the state with central funding will go in fasttrack mode.

“I promise works worth Rs one lakh crore in next five years,” he declared. He added that the Kullu-Manali double lane project had already been sanctioned for Rs 213 crore.

Speaking at the event, Dhumal assured that expansion plan of Bhuntar airport will get approval from the Centre soon. Later, Gadkari also held a meeting of top state government officials including additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Narinder Chauhan at Bhuntar airport and reviewed the progress of ongoing projects, including six to eight Railway Over-Bridges (RoBs) he had sanctioned. He also asked the state government teams to identify more road projects for the state, adding that soon he would be holding another meeting in Delhi on Himachal Pradesh.

Bali meets Gadkari

State Transport Minister G S Bali, who is known for his close relations with Gadkari, also reached Bhuntar and met the Union Minister. Later, both left for Delhi on the same flight.

A few days back, Bali was greeted with slogans of Jai Sri Ram by BJP workers in Baddi during a function of Indian Oil that was presided over by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App