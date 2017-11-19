Gadgets, papers on benami assets seized from Poes Garden, says I-T official

J Deepa, J Jayalalithaa’s niece, stopped at the gate during I-T raids at house of the late CM in Chennai, Friday night. PTI J Deepa, J Jayalalithaa’s niece, stopped at the gate during I-T raids at house of the late CM in Chennai, Friday night. PTI

The late night search at the Poes Garden residence of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Friday reportedly unearthed several incriminating documents related to alleged business deals involving black money. Without revealing details of the seized documents, a senior Income Tax Department official said a few electronic storage devices, including tablets, desktop computers and at least six pen drives, were among those seized.

Official sources said they mainly searched two rooms belonging to jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, and Poongundran, Jayalalithaa’s long-time personal secretary. While I-T sleuths managed to search both the rooms, top sources said an attempt by I-T officials to enter the personal rooms of Jayalalithaa was prevented by Vivek Jayaraman, CEO of Jaya TV and Sasikala’s nephew.

A senior I-T official said the seized gadgets and other papers contain original property documents about several suspicious deals by benami owners, and papers related to businesses involving demonetised currency and where the illegal money was parked after the note ban. “We are assessing the worth of seized documents,” said the official.

The I-T official also claimed that they had to continue the search past midnight on Friday even after they completed the operation at Poes Garden. “After we returned, we received a tip-off that they were shifting a travel bag containing documents of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with several companies where they parked the illegal money to a service apartment in the city. We raided the apartment in the wee hours and seized it,” the official claimed.

Terming the search an assault on the memory of Jayalalithaa, Sasikala’s nephew and party leader T T V Dinakaran attacked Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam for surrendering before the Centre. While leaders and MLAs supporting Dinakaran had attacked the AIADMK ruling faction and BJP at the Centre for raiding Jayalalithaa’s residence, state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar blamed Sasikala and her family members for the raid.

Terming the raids ‘painful’, he said Dinakaran’s attack on Palaniswami and Panneerselvam was for political gains.

Dismissing reports of an alleged political motive behind the searches, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan said the I-T operation was based on specific information.

Responding to the allegations on Saturday evening, CM Palaniswami indirectly blamed the Sasikala family and held them responsible for the raids. He said the Poes Garden was raided for the mistakes committed by some people. “We (Tamil Nadu government) have no role in it,” he said.

Apsara Reddy, spokesperson of AIADMK’s Sasikala faction, said they were not against raids. “But the manner in which they are conducted, the manner in which false information is being leaked, these suspicious modus operandi of both the I-T and state government are all raising doubts. When the Poes Garden house was already under the custody of state government, why was there no prior intimation before trying to enter Jayalalithaa’s room? Why did the I-T department not give precise details of the raids officially, instead of confusing media?” Reddy asked.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App