Gadchiroli police commando killed in landmine blast triggered by Maoists

A senior police official confirmed the death of Santosh Talami, a C-60 commando, when he was being shifted to hospital from the blast site later in the evening. (Representational image) A senior police official confirmed the death of Santosh Talami, a C-60 commando, when he was being shifted to hospital from the blast site later in the evening. (Representational image)

A GADCHIROLI police commando was killed in the landmine blast triggered by Maoists in Bhamragad on Wednesday evening. Earlier reports suggested that a dozen-odd personnel were injured when the blast tossed up a mine protected vehicle (MPV) carrying them to Gadchiroli from a spot where a fierce encounter had happened in the afternoon.

The first encounter had happened on Tuesday in Kurkheda tehsil in north while the second happened also on Tuesday near Haandi village in Bhamragarh tehsil only. “We had recovered a blast from there,” said the officials.

The third one on Wednesday occurred near Koparchi around 3 pm followed by the blast near Hemalkasa around 7 pm on the same day. Fierce gunbattle raged on after both the incidents on Wednesday. While the afternoon firing was on for over two hours, the exchange after landmine blast also carried on for nearly three hours.

A senior police official confirmed the death of Santosh Talami (28), a C-60 commando, when he was being shifted to hospital from the blast site later in the evening. He said, “19 more persons were injured and are recuperating at Bhamragad, Gadchiroli and Nagpur hospitals.” Asked if the police had faced large group of Maoists, the police official said, “Yes, it was a large congregation.”

Three persons, one CRPF and two Gadchiroli policemen, were injured in the Naxal ambush in the afternoon near Koparshi village in Kothi police outpost area. They were airlifted to Raipur by a chopper requisitioned from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. They are also stated to have received minor injuries.

