Gadchiroli: Naxals accuse man of being police informer, shoot him dead

Maoists killed a man from Horekasa village in Dhanora tahsil of Gadchiroli on Friday night, branding him to be a police informer. “Pandorang Pada, 45, was shot dead by a group of Naxals around midnight after forcefully taking him away despite his wife and daughter and villagers opposing them,” a press note issued by Gadchiroli police said.

A note left by the Chatgaon area committee of Naxals on the spot, blamed Pada for the death of Naval cadre Rajita in an encounter in May 2016. The two police operations on April 22 and 23 had raised fears that the Naxals might respond with killings of alleged police informers.

In another development, a pamphlet released by South sub-zonal bureau of CPI (Maoist) had claimed that 42 of their cadres were killed in the two police operations in Gadchiroli and had called for revenge of the “brutal genocide” by the police.

“Our 42 workers were killed in the brutal genocide by hired policemen of Brahminical and fascist RSS and BJP. Our red salute to the martyrs and we will fulfill the dreams of the martyrs by killing the policemen of the fascist forces,” the pamphlet says.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh said, “The pamphlet was released in Bastar and only proves that all those killed in our operations were Maoist cadres as they themselves have accepted.”

Incidentally, the Maoist release puts the tally at 42, which is two more than the bodies recovered by the police.

