Gadchiroli naxal attack: Devendra Fadnavis meets injured personnel

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday visited police personnel injured in the Gadchiroli naxal attack, at a private hospital here. Around 18 policemen from C-60, Maharashtra’s special anti-naxal force are undergoing treatment at the facility after they were injured in a landmine blast, suspected to have been laid by Naxalites, on Wednesday evening.

Fadnavis, accompanied by Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Special Inspector General (anti-naxal operations), Sharad Shelar and Nagpur Police commissioner K Venkatesham, met these jawans in the hospital around 11.30 am on Friday and enquired about their health.

The CM also spoke with doctors attending on these jawans, a press release from the District Information Office (DIO) said.

According to police, the landmine went off when 20 C-60 commandos were carrying out a combing operation in an armoured vehicle near Bhamragad tehsil, killing one personnel and injuring over a dozen others.

