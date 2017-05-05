Gadchiroli naxal attack: Devendra Fadnavis meets injured personnel

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday visited police personnel injured in the Gadchiroli naxal attack, at a private hospital here. Around 18 policemen from C-60, Maharashtra’s special anti-naxal force are undergoing treatment at the facility after they were injured in a landmine blast, suspected to have been laid by Naxalites, on Wednesday evening.
Fadnavis, accompanied by Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Special Inspector General (anti-naxal operations), Sharad Shelar and Nagpur Police commissioner K Venkatesham, met these jawans in the hospital around 11.30 am on Friday and enquired about their health.
The CM also spoke with doctors attending on these jawans, a press release from the District Information Office (DIO) said.
According to police, the landmine went off when 20 C-60 commandos were carrying out a combing operation in an armoured vehicle near Bhamragad tehsil, killing one personnel and injuring over a dozen others.
