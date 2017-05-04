Gadchiroli encounters: Back-to-back Maoist attacks leave one dead, 22 injured

A POLICEMAN was killed and 22 others were hurt in two back-to-back Maoist attacks in Gadchiroli’s Bhamragarh tehsil on Wednesday. Suresh Telami, 28, a member of the C-60 commando group of Gadchiroli police sustained grievous injuries when the mine protection vehicle (MPV) he was travelling in along with 19 others was tossed up by a landmine blast triggered by Maoists near Hemalkasa village around 7 pm. He died on way to hospital.

Telami, from Krishnar village in Bhamragarh tehsil, had joined Gadchiroli police in 2011.

Telami was among 40 police personnel returning from Koparshi, about 30 km from Hemalkasa, where an encounter had occurred around 2.30 pm.

“Two MPVs were returning from the encounter spot when the Naxals blasted the second vehicle. Immediately, the first vehicle stopped and the personnel took positions to retaliate the Naxal fire coming from the jungle. Our men also used underbarrel grenade launchers to successfully repulse the Naxal attack. The encounter lasted for about 15-20 minutes before our men managed to take the injured to Bhamragarh and Gadchiroli hospitals. Telami, however, succumbed on the way. Rest all are safe and are treated for minor injuries,” Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh told The Indian Express.

Earlier, the afternoon encounter left one CRPF and two Hadchiroli policemen injured. “they were airlifted by a chopper called from Jagdalpur in Chattisgarh to Raipur, where their condition is fine,” Deshmukh said.

Telami was given gun salute at the police grounds on Thursday in the presence of Additional Director General of Police (operations) Kanakratnam.

After remaining free of major incidents over the past four years, except for the torching of around 80 vehicles at the Surjagad iron ore mine in December, Gadchiroli witnessed three encounters and a landmine blast within 48 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, two encounters happened on Kurkheda and Bhamragarh tehsils. In the Haldandi encounter in Bhamragrh on Tuesday the police had recovered a blast material along with a lot of other things.

Asked if sudden spike in Naxal violence indicated Maoist resurgence in the district, Deshmukh said, “Infact, the three encounters happened when we launched the operations. We have recovered a lot of material after the Naxals took to their heels.”

As reported earlier by The Indian Express, the Gadchiroli police have focused largely on intelligence-based blast detection operations, making 14 blast material recoveries from different places over the last about 8 months.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now