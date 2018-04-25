Gadchiroli encounter: Two more Naxal bodies recovered from river, overall death toll reaches 39

Naxal bodies being retrieved from the site. (Express Photo: Deepak Daware) Naxal bodies being retrieved from the site. (Express Photo: Deepak Daware)

The overall death toll in two operations by Gadchiroli Police against Naxalites has now reached 39, after two more bodies were fished out on Wednesday from the spot of Sunday’s ambush of Naxalites by Gadchiroli police in Indravati river. Six Naxalites were killed in reportedly another operation on Monday. Speaking to The Indian Expres, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Gadchiroli range) Ankush Shinde said: “We have recovered two more bodies in highly decomposed state with this the tally of Naxalites killed in Sunday’s operation has gone up to 33.”

As reported earlier, the deceased include three divisional committee members (DVCs), Srinu, Sainath and Nandu of the South Gadchiroli divisional committee of CPI Maoist.

Shinde said, “So far 18 of the deceased have been identified and 9 bodies have been handed over to the relatives. Because most of the bodies are highly decomposed identification is becoming very difficult.”

Asked how many post-mortems have been conducted so far, Shinde said, “The process is going on. It will take some time but I don’t have the exact number of PMs done at the moment.”

When asked if viscera of every slain Naxal is necessarily sent for a forensic test, Shinde said, “No. It is done as per the advice of the doctor performing PM. But we do take DNA samples of all.”

Rumours have been floating across the district about the authenticity of Monday’s encounter, where six Naxals were reportedly killed. Some stories appearing in a section of media have quoted villagers from Rajaram Khanla that they didn’t hear any exchange of fire near the village. Asked about it, Shinde said, “It is natural that they won’t get to hear it since the spot was far away from there and it was raining heavily at that time.”

Asked if there were any civilians among the Naxalites when the operation was executed, Shinde said, “The bodies that we have recovered were all in Naxal uniforms.”

