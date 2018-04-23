Gadchiroli encounter: Six more Maoists confirmed dead, toll rises to 22

Only one member of the South Gadchiroli divisional committee now survives — Raghu, alias Naddela Sailu, sources said. Raghu’s wife Akhila was among the three women Maoists killed in Sunday’s encounter. (Representational Image) Only one member of the South Gadchiroli divisional committee now survives — Raghu, alias Naddela Sailu, sources said. Raghu’s wife Akhila was among the three women Maoists killed in Sunday’s encounter. (Representational Image)

A day after Gadchiroli police commandos killed 16 Naxalites near Kasnasur village in Bhamragad radial, six more rebels were confirmed killed in an encounter near Rajaram Khanla village in Aheri tahsil on Monday. The encounter happened between 7 and 8 pm, sources said. Additional Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Reddy confirmed the incident and the number of casualties. “We just got the news that six Naxals have been killed in the encounter between Damrancha and Rajaram Khanla. We are awaiting further details,” said Reddy. One of the deceased has been identified as Nandu, who is said to be daman commander.

The operation was carried out by a 64-man team, comprising mostly local tribals, of the Gadchiroli Police’s elite C-60 commando unit. The killings of four DVC (divisional committee) members in the span of five months is expected to deal a crippling blow to the Maoists in Gadchiroli. Only one member of the South Gadchiroli divisional committee now survives — Raghu, alias Naddela Sailu, sources said. Raghu’s wife Akhila was among the three women Maoists killed in Sunday’s encounter.

“We had information about the movement of the Perimili Dalam in the Tadgaon area, and launched an operation yesterday. Today, around 9.30 am, an encounter ensued. We have recovered 15 bodies from the spot, which include those of Sainath and Srinu. This is the first time that two DVC members have been killed in one operation,” Deputy Inspector General of Police (Gadchiroli Range) Ankush Shinde informed The Indian Express.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App