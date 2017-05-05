Gadchiroli encounter: Policeman killed in landmine blast

A policeman was killed and 22 others injured in consecutive attacks carried out by Maoists in Gadchiroli’s Bhamragarh tehsil Wednesday. Suresh Telami, 28, a member of the C-60 commando group of Gadchiroli police was seriously injured when a Mine Protected Vehicle he was travelling in was tossed up by a landmine blast triggered by Maoists near Hemalkasa village Wednesday evening. He died on way to the hospital. The 19 others in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The policemen were returning from Koparshi, about 30 km from Hemalkasa, where an encounter between security forces and the rebels on Wednesday afternoon left a CRPF personnel and two policemen injured.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now