Gadchiroli court says DU professor G Saibaba guilty of having links with Maoists

Professor GN Saibaba Professor GN Saibaba

Six people, including Delhi University professor G Saibaba, have been found guilty by a Gadchiroli Principle District and Sessions court of having links with Maoists. Judge SS Shinde convicted the accused under sections 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Other accused are couriers Mahesh Tirki, Pandu Narote and Vijay Tirki. The sentence will be pronounced at 3 pm.

Prosecution lawyer Special Public Prosecutor Prashant Sathianathan demanded that the accused be sentenced to life imprisonment under section 20 of the Act. Sathianathan has said no reprieve should be granted to Saibaba as him being handicap has not proved to be an obstacle in aiding and abating violent activities that claimed many lives as also in organising and facilitating international activities. When asked for his take, the defence lawyer didn’t counter the argument saying ‘we are prepared for everything’.

The prosecution relied heavily on evidences like confessional statements by Mahesh Tirki and Narote that they had been acting as couriers on behalf of Narmadakka for various people, the electronic evidence comprising detection of “original authorship” of letters written by Saibaba as Saibaba and with an alias called Prakash in his capacity as the joint secretary of Naxal front organisation Revolutionary Democratic Front, videos in which he us heard saying “Naxalbari is the only way”, etc.

The defence mainly argued that the state police couldn’t have probed the matter which was in the purview of National Investigative Agency, the so-called electronic evidence was actually tampered, the seizures were not sealed and the witnesses were tutored.

Gadchiroli Police had arrested Saibaba in 2014 for his alleged links with Maoists. He has been on bail since June last year. More details are awaited.