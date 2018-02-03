Gadchiroli: Cops exchange fire with naxals, three rifles recovered

During an inspection of the area after the exchange of fire, police recovered one .303 rifle, two 12-bore rifles and other naxal material from the spot, the statement said (Representational Image/ File) During an inspection of the area after the exchange of fire, police recovered one .303 rifle, two 12-bore rifles and other naxal material from the spot, the statement said (Representational Image/ File)

Police have recovered three rifles and Maoist literature following an exchange of fire with naxals in Kumadpar forest area in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, an official said Saturday. The encounter took place yesterday morning, they said. “An anti-naxal operation was conducted at Kumadpar jungle by C-60 commandos of Gadchiroli police, during which unidentified people started firing at the police team around 8.45 am on Friday,” a statement issued by Gadchiroli police said.

“There was an exchange of fire between the police and the naxalites. Under heavy firing from the police, the naxals ran away into the jungle,” it said. During an inspection of the area after the exchange of fire, police recovered one .303 rifle, two 12-bore rifles and other naxal material from the spot, the statement added.

