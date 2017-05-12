Gadchiroli: CM Devendra Fadnavis to hand out cheques to farmers who gave land for iron plant

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will Friday distribute cheques to 37 farmers from whom about 100 acres of land has been acquired for the proposed sponge iron plant of Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited at Konsari village in Ashti tehsil of Gadchiroli. Earlier, the plant’s bhoomipujan was also to be performed on Friday, but that may not take place as Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Hansraj Ahir may not be available for it, sources said.

The plant is being set up to enable consumption of the iron ore from the Surjagad mine of the company in Etapalli tehsil within the district, as has been demanded by some activists. At present, the ore is transported out of Gadchiroli for use in the company’s plant at Ghuggus in Chandrapur.

While Lloyds Metals has been leased 348 hectares of land, it has been mining only on four hectares due to security problems. In December, about 80 vehicles were burnt by Maoists at the company’s mine, badly affecting operations. From the peak of 100 trucks per day in December, the operation has come down to just 326 trucks in the eight days of work that have been possible so far since April.

Meanwhile, anti-mine activists have issued statements against the proposed programme of the CM. “The government is trying to trample upon the constitutional rights of the tribals on forests, which are their sustainable sources of livelihood. The resources like tendu, bambu and other forest produce have been providing livelihood to the locals without destruction of forest and environment. The government is pushing large-scale mining and polluting industry in the district by ignoring the opposition voiced by several tribal villages through their representation to the government. This is only to help capitalists and contractors. Also, Surjagad is where tribals have their Thakurdev deity. We will not allow the area to be taken away from us,” said tribal activist Lalsu Narote of Bhamragad Patti Paramparik Gotul Samiti.

