G20 Summit: PM Modi takes veiled swipe at Pakistan, says ‘some nations using terrorism for achieving political goals’

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said some nations are using terrorism in order to achieve political goals while calling upon world leaders to show solidarity in fighting terrorism. “Some nations using terrorism for achieving political goals,” PM Modi said at the ongoing G-20 Summit. The Prime Minister also admitted that international response to the menace of terrorism was weak. Equating Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed to ISIS and Al-Qaeda, PM Modi stated that although the names of these organisations may be different, the ideology remains the same.
Modi also presented an 11-point ‘Action Agenda’ which included suggestions for exchange of lists of terrorists among G-20 nations and concrete steps to choke funds and weapon supply to the terrorists.
Speaking at an informal meeting of BRICS leaders in Hamburg on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Modi also called upon group leaders to show leadership in fighting terrorism as well as boosting global economic growth. “G20 should collectively oppose terrorism financing, franchises, safe havens, support and sponsors,” Modi said. Referring the introduction of GST as part of India’s economic reform, Modi emphasised the need to work together for sustained global economic recovery.
Amid tensions prevailing between India and China over developments near Sikkim, PM Modi also appreciated momentum in the BRICS bloc under the Chinese chairmanship and extended full cooperation for the grouping’s upcoming summit, which will be hosted by Beijing in September. China reciprocated positively as Chinese President Xi Jinping appreciated India’s strong resolve against terrorism and the momentum in BRICS introduced under India’s chairmanship and through the outcomes of the Goa Summit in 2016. He also appreciated India’s success in economic and social development and wished India even bigger success. India and China are part of the five-member BRICS grouping.
The latest development came a day after a Chinese official stated the “atmosphere” was “not right” for a bilateral meeting between Modi and Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit. China and India have been engaged in a verbal quarrel over the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past three weeks after a Chinese Army’s construction party attempted to build a road. China claims Dokalam as part of its Donglang region.
In the wake of standoff between the countries’ armies, China had warned India to pull back its troops to avoid the situation from getting worse and lead to “some serious consequences”.
With PTI inputs
- Jul 7, 2017 at 8:32 pmWe need to end state sponsered terrorisme which india is epicenter. To black mail genuine freedom movements no one is going to buy this. Because Kashmiri, nagaland, Khalistan, tamil nadu donot want to be a part of Brahmistan. India can bark as it always do and continue till doomsday.. freedom will they get one day.Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 8:15 pmTerror is a new business!Brought in by the West to control the East and the world.We are aware the the West supports Pakistan to control Chinese and Russian influence in the region.G-20 is a summit which promotes development of developing countries.If we talk about development over terror it makes sense,if we say our development is being impeded because of terror activities it gets noticed!But if we start our chapter by quoting terror it is noted but nothing new!CEPC should have been discussed !What led to the standoff in |Sikkim -Bhutan casually mentioned.Though it is a bilateral matter! Let us hope better sense prevails amongst the nations attending the G-20Surprisingly None of them talked about terror in Pakistan or the Sikkim incident.A gentle rap on the knuckles would have proved their point.They are spectators to the unrest, unresolved situations in Asia.They only want investment at all costs!It is time the neighbors got together and put a display of their unity!Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 8:10 pmModi is highly fearful and so he is not speaking even name of Pakistan and talking too much terrorisom. Modi is not able to declare Pakistan as Terrorist Country and asking US to declare.. what a great foolishness ! Modi can only harress people of India by making unnecessary hopeless laws and just like raids on Lalu Yadav. Not taking any actins against lot of bjp's corrupted and criminals of bjp. All the ppl of India has come to know nonsenseness of Modi. All India ppl will support Lalu PYadav and not even Nitish Kumar who is licking Modi. As Lalu says Modi must be kicked off and thats beneficials for our country India and thats the real prtriotisam.Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 8:06 pmMind that Pk is not funding anything, they are broke, but they are providing asylum and support, funds come from the Gulf and the Sawudi ... and one shld always remember that Umrikans funded and trained Talibans, among others ... if India can be weary of China's actions in Pk, China is also worried about terrorist having a free hand in Pk and attack Xinjiang province (Chinese Turkestan). Everybody knows who are the greatest sponsors of terrorist, but Mr. Throump dances the saber dance with them ...Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 8:01 pmAnd What #modi goons are doing in India ? #cow #beefpolitics gagging press and people ...and trying to make India a religious country ? And then they expect NRI and Other countries to invest in India ? What about all those claims that CHINA Is investing billions and MODI has been to US 4- 5 times...what is outcome of all those tours ? Reality is, MODI , #bjp was head over heels to kick #nestleindia out and making #swadeshi noodles by none other than #ramdevbaba :DReply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 7:57 pmEurope is under grip of terror and modi must use this opportunity and a glaring fact that trump supports him israel backs him.Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 7:54 pmModi,s speech writers have decieved modi again.it was a god sent opprtunity to call a spade a spade.by naming its supporters and friends and calling them friends and perpreaters of terror and mass killing pakistan and his friend and unwed husband china r just decieving world nations and trump would have also supportedmodi,s rhetorics,these r the days of calling spade a spade and naming the terrorists to get friend ship and trademore strong,instead modi was taken again foa ride by pakistani,china lobby of anti american political media and leaders.Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 7:50 pmDear Modi sahib, hope you are having a good time around the world. But do you remember the Dhaka speech you made, which I doubts very much. You said " We helped Mukti Bahni to break Pakistan " Now Sir if we apply the same yardstick, I hope ISI is reading, then India too has linguistic, cultural, and economic deprivation issues. It's your turn to feel the heat and already you have 1 million men in uniform in Occupied Kashmir and tomorrow is Burhan wani Anniversary, so things look quite hot. You see Burhan Wani and Bhagat Singh are freedom fighters to some, terrorists to other. Regards Your neighbour.Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 8:23 pmYour comparison with Shaheed Bhagat Singh with Burhan wani is completely wrong. Sh Bhagat Singh was fighting against the Britishers who were the intruders into the then India (today's India Pakistan and B'desh). While Burhan wani was Indian having a evil mind fighting with his own brothers and people. Suppose a person attacks your home and a person named 'A' kill him then it is OK, but if your family member 'B' becomes mad and tries to kill you and other family members, what will you do? You will either try to convince him, or catch him and hand him over to police or at the end kill him. So in this case A is Shaheed Bhagat Singh and B is Burhan.Reply
