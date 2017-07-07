G20 Summit: PM Modi takes veiled swipe at Pakistan, says ‘some nations using terrorism for achieving political goals’

Hamburg : Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany on Friday. (PTI Photo / Twitter) Hamburg : Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany on Friday. (PTI Photo / Twitter)

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said some nations are using terrorism in order to achieve political goals while calling upon world leaders to show solidarity in fighting terrorism. “Some nations using terrorism for achieving political goals,” PM Modi said at the ongoing G-20 Summit. The Prime Minister also admitted that international response to the menace of terrorism was weak. Equating Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed to ISIS and Al-Qaeda, PM Modi stated that although the names of these organisations may be different, the ideology remains the same.

Modi also presented an 11-point ‘Action Agenda’ which included suggestions for exchange of lists of terrorists among G-20 nations and concrete steps to choke funds and weapon supply to the terrorists.

Speaking at an informal meeting of BRICS leaders in Hamburg on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Modi also called upon group leaders to show leadership in fighting terrorism as well as boosting global economic growth. “G20 should collectively oppose terrorism financing, franchises, safe havens, support and sponsors,” Modi said. Referring the introduction of GST as part of India’s economic reform, Modi emphasised the need to work together for sustained global economic recovery.

Amid tensions prevailing between India and China over developments near Sikkim, PM Modi also appreciated momentum in the BRICS bloc under the Chinese chairmanship and extended full cooperation for the grouping’s upcoming summit, which will be hosted by Beijing in September. China reciprocated positively as Chinese President Xi Jinping appreciated India’s strong resolve against terrorism and the momentum in BRICS introduced under India’s chairmanship and through the outcomes of the Goa Summit in 2016. He also appreciated India’s success in economic and social development and wished India even bigger success. India and China are part of the five-member BRICS grouping.

The latest development came a day after a Chinese official stated the “atmosphere” was “not right” for a bilateral meeting between Modi and Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit. China and India have been engaged in a verbal quarrel over the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past three weeks after a Chinese Army’s construction party attempted to build a road. China claims Dokalam as part of its Donglang region.

In the wake of standoff between the countries’ armies, China had warned India to pull back its troops to avoid the situation from getting worse and lead to “some serious consequences”.

