‘GST will create a unified market of 1.3 bn people’: What PM Modi said at G20 summit

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a strong pitch for global “deterrent” against countries that support terrorism for their political goals. Modi, who was a lead speaker on the theme of terrorism at the Leaders Retreat at the G-20 Summit, also presented a 11-point action plan to counter terror, including a ban on the entry of officials from terrorism-supporting countries into G-20 nations, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

PM Modi also pitched for simplification and expediting of legal recourses like extradition for effective action against terrorists. He said the rise in protectionism threatens to take away the gains from globalisation. Talking about India’s economy, the Prime Minister said the decision on demonetisation has “dealt a blow to corruption, boosted digitisation and enlarged the formal economy”.

Here’s what Modi said on terror, demonetisation, GST, climate change at G20 summit:

# PM Modi said some nations are using terrorists to further their political goals. Today, countries are less networked in terms of response and terrorists are better networked as the scope of our actions are mostly national. He said the basic form of terrorism is based on “different names and one thinking” as he listed ISIS and al-Qaeda in the Middle East, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and the Haqqani network in South Asia and Boko Haram in Nigeria as “some names related to terrorism”. He said the basic ideology of all these groups is “hatred and killing”.

#Modi said the rise in protectionism threatens to take away the gains from globalisation. PM Modi stressed that the grouping should speak in one voice to support and sustain “a regime of openness”. On the Indian economy, Modi said the decision on demonetisation has “dealt a blow to corruption, boosted digitisation and enlarged the formal economy”.

# PM Modi said the leaders from the G20 nations should be forthcoming on the climate change action as he emphasised the need for cooperation in the world of opposing realities. While underlining the need for countries to be forthcoming on climate change action, the prime minister said that developing countries must have enough room to grow.

# Speaking on GST, the PM said that GST will create a unified market of 1.3 billion people and build resilience.

# PM Modi proposed the idea of having an international coalition of countries that can identify technology, develop systems and build capacities, adding thatIndia was ready to lead in this regard. Referring to various initiatives taken by the government, Modi said Skill India, Digital India, financial inclusion areIndia’s own initiatives in consonance with sustainable development goals (SDGs).

PM Modi held bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and Canadian President Justin Trudeau. He also had a brief chat with many top world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

