Future of Nagas safe under Framework Agreement: NSCN(IM) leader Kholi

The Framework Agreement signed between New Delhi and the NSCN(IM) in August 2015 was made in “the best interest of the two people at this given point of time” and the future of Nagas was safe under this agreement, Kholi, a veteran NSCN(IM) leader and vice-president of its ‘Government of People’s Republic of Nagalim’ said on Tuesday. peaking at the 38th ‘Republic Day’ of the ‘Government of People’s Republic of Nagalim’ in Hebron, the central headquarters of the Naga group near Dimapur, Kholi said that while the Framework Agreement was mutually agreed and signed by the government of India and NSCN(IM) after more than a decade of negotiations, it was the foundation upon which a “new relationship between the two entities will be built up.”

“The agreement was made on the basis of respecting the right of the Nagas and the security of India. It embraces all Nagas and their territories, not a part of the people and a part of the territories. It is an issue-based agreement, rejection of which will pull the Nagas back to decades behind others. It is made in the best interest of the two people at this given point of time,” the veteran NSCN(IM) leader said. Khole also described the NSCN(IM)’s movement as “future-oriented” and said that the traditional system as well as the Shillong Accord of 1975 could not provide the kind of solution that the Nagas looked for.

“Ours is a future-oriented movement. We have felt that we are no longer safe in our village-state system; we have come to know that our future is not safe in any states under Indian constitution; it is not safe in the Shillong Accord too. So revolution continues,” he said. Calling upon the Nagas to move forward and change, the GPRN ‘Vice-President’ who for the first time addressed its ‘Republic Day’ after the demise of its ‘President’ Issak Chisi Swu in June last year, also said that the traditional village-state has to make way for a nation-state.

“The concept of traditional hereditary king no longer sells to the people today. It is so because viability of the village-state becomes irrelevant in the modern context. So change of our village-states to a nation-state under republic system becomes imperative. The Nagas also must move and change,” Kholi said.

Expressing dissatisfaction over growth of factionalism in the Naga movement, the GPRN ‘Vice-President said it would only add to the problems. “Mushroom growth of factions in Nagalim to fight against each other is nothing but to magnify the problem. Solution lies in our decision, not in others. Let us focus on solution of problem, not creation of problem. NSCN is definitely for solution,” he said.

Blaming the “chronic” political problem and infighting, the Naga leader also identified lack of good work ethic as another drawback of the Nagas. “We are behind others not because we have poor mental potentiality, but because of the chronic political problem and infighting among us. We are poor not because of unproductive geography or hostile climate, but because of lack of good work ethic and ignorant to industrial technologies,” he said.

