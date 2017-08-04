Future of India-UK relations is extremely bright: Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha

About 800 Indian companies operating in the UK are the second largest job creator here, Sinha said. About 800 Indian companies operating in the UK are the second largest job creator here, Sinha said.

The future of India-UK relations is “extremely bright”, especially on the trade front with some 800 Indian companies emerging as the second largest job creator in the country, India’s High Commissioner to the UK has said. “There will be a sea change in the India-UK relations when we celebrate 75th anniversary of India’s Independence day,” Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha said.

Sinha, who was Chief Guest at a function organised by the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here in connection with the celebration of India Independence Day, said “future of our relations (India-UK) is extremely bright. “There is consensus to forge special relations. We have already defined our relations in trade. About 800 Indian companies operating in the UK are the second largest job creator here,” Sinha said.

Noting that India has made considerable progress since it achieved its independence, he said “today we are one of the fastest growing economies in the world”. He admitted that “this journey has not been easy – there has been up and down but the country has withstood the vicissitude of time. In the last three years we have firmly positioned ourselves on the trajectory of growth.”

Citing official figures, he said (in the recent past) the country has made tremendous progress in the fields of building roads and electrification, particularly in the rural areas. “However, we have a long way to go – the journey is going to be hard but I am sanguine that the goal will be reached,” he said.

Stating that it is important to encourage people from both countries to travel to each other’s country, Sinha said the “E-Visa introduced by India has enabled people of UK to visit India in large numbers.

Joginder Sanger, Chairman of the Bhavan here said “the Bhavan is the best cultural institute outside India.” Lord Ranbir Suri lauded the economic growth India achieved during the last 70 years.

