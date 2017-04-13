Future elections in J&K shall be held under Governor’s rule: Congress

The Congress leaders also complained about the partisan role of the present dispensation in the conduct of elections, saying that there has been large scale resentment against the present ruling coalition. The Congress leaders also complained about the partisan role of the present dispensation in the conduct of elections, saying that there has been large scale resentment against the present ruling coalition.

Describing the lowest ever voter turnout of nearly 2 per cent during repolling at 38 polling stations in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, as state government’s failure on all fronts and its losing confidence of the people, opposition Congress demanded that any future elections in Jammu and Kashmir shall be held under Governor’s rule in order to ensure free, fair and successful conduct of electoral process.

Submitting a memorandum to State Governor at Raj Bhawan here, a Congress delegation led by its state president G A Mir demanding imposition of Governor’s rule in view of state government’s total failure on all fronts. It apprised the Governor of worsening situation, saying that it has been evident from large scale violence and unprecedented lowest ever poll percentage and security environment to ensure successful conduct of elections.

The Congress leaders also complained about the partisan role of the present dispensation in the conduct of elections, saying that there has been large scale resentment against the present ruling coalition. The present government should step down as it has no moral authority to remain in power otherwise the situation would further worsen which would be difficult to retrieve, they added.

The party delegation also demanded that any future election in the state should be conducted under governor rule in order to ensure free, fair and successful conduct of the electoral exercise. The election commission also should take on board the opposition to assure the free, fair and transparent conduct of elections, added the delegation comprising senior party leaders and legislators including Sham Lal Sharma, Nawang Rigzin Jora, Chowdhary Aijaz Ahmed Khan, G M Saroori, Haji Rasheed, Mula Ram, Ravinder Sharma, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Usman Majid and Gulzar Wani.

