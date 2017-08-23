Mayawati attacks BJP, says state funds being misused in the name of cow protection

BSP Chief Mayawati targeted the BJP for cow deaths in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Express photo by Prem nath Pandey BSP Chief Mayawati targeted the BJP for cow deaths in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Express photo by Prem nath Pandey

Targeting BJP for the death of cows in the states run by it, BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday alleged that the state funds are being misused by the BJP in the name of cow protection. “They have made ‘gau mata’ a political, communal and asteist issue like Ram temple but why this cruelty and laxity in the name of ‘gau sewa’ (service),” BSP chief said referring to the deaths of several cows in BJP-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

“The situation is so bad under the BJP that there is no value of human life… now cows are also dying in government- aided ‘gaushalas’ (cow shelters) in BJP-ruled states because of rampant corruption,” she added. Mayawati has also demanded an enquiry of cow protection schemes. She has asked to find solutions to curb corruption so that cowshelters “do not become slaughter houses”.

She said that the atrocities by the cow vigilantes on people after accusing them of killing cows creates an atmosphere of fear and terror in the country. In BJP ruled states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Haryana, she alleged, “gau mata is being subjected to cruelty in cow shelters by embezzling government funds”.

Recently a local BJP leader in Durg, Chhattisgarh was arrested after 27 cows died in three days at his government-aided gaushala. He had claimed that they died in a wall collapse.

(With PTI inputs)

