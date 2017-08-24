Privacy is intrinsic to freedom of life and personal liberty: Supreme Court

Indian citizens have a fundamental right to privacy, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday. A nine-judge Constitution bench of the apex court was unanimous that privacy was part of fundamental rights guaranteed under part three of the Constitution. The nine judges overruled decisions in M P Sharma case and Kharak Singh case which had said right to privacy was not protected by Constitution. “The decisions stand overruled”, it said.
The bench headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar and comprising Justices J Chelameswar, S A Bobde, R K Agrawal, R F Nariman, A M Sapre, D Y Chandrachud, S K Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer had reserved the verdict in the case on August 2 after hearing extensive arguments for six days.
The court said “privacy is intrinsic to freedom of life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of Constitution”. The apex court upholding privacy as a fundamental right has significant consequences for the common man as it will empower him/her with a powerful tool to fight unlawful intrusions by the state into their personal lives. But the very fact that the court has traced it to part 3 would mean that the restrictions applicable to other fundamental rights will also apply to privacy.
The judgement will also form the basis on which petitions challenging the Aadhaar Act will now proceed. The question whether citizens have a right to privacy had arisen during the hearing on petitions challenging Aadhaar and was referred to the nine-judge bench.
- Aug 24, 2017 at 2:48 pmNot a single BJP Minister has applauded the Right to freedom decision. Tells you how much they respect the Cons ution and the freedom of ordinary citizens. Its time such totalitarian governments are taught a lesson.Reply
- Aug 24, 2017 at 2:24 pmPRIVACY : It is my birth right. Government should not take individuals details and sell it across under the presumptions of so called digitalization .. That’s my thumb impress i don't want to share with any one my genitals my right . Our so called almighty folks can't handle single server of UPSC (IAS) exams i wonder how are they planning to store records of 1 billion 25 crs people RBI ordered to shutdown ATMS for mitigating ransomeware which was cheap move. Congress should have paid ransomeware team to force ransomeware at the time of demonetizationReply
- Aug 24, 2017 at 2:17 pmThe judgement supports terriosts, scams, black money. When there is no security then what the use of personal privacy.Reply
- Aug 24, 2017 at 2:16 pmThe opposition party crooks jumping up and down as if they have got privacy to continue their loot and hide their ill gotten money.Read the judgement.Which Indian express has also not reported.It says "Right of Privacy is a Fundamental Right BUT as any other fundamental right it comes with REASONABLE RESTRICTIONS", and reasonable restrictions is enough ground for any Government to justify any data demand as mandatory, it just has to say, e.g."in the interest of national security".SC CAN NOT DECIDE on the matters of nation's safety and SECURITY.Therefore, Crooks, Don't jump yet.Where there is a will, there is way.If and when this Honest government wants to pull you out of trenches of corruption, IT WILL, HOLDING you by your neck.Reply
- Aug 24, 2017 at 2:43 pmKG --- I am doing a research on degrees and variants of Bhakts in the Moddee Raj. Would you like to volunteer for my analysis? :D Grow up KG sahab!!Reply