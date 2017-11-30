Functioning of Charity Commissioner to be digitised

Top Stories
The decision was taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Published: November 30, 2017
The state government has decided to digitise the functioning of the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner to bring greater transparency and accountability in its administration. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In the past two years, 23,37,007 patients were treated at charity-run hospitals. The government believes the online process would make it easier for patients to avail the benefits, and the administration to provide better services. Fadnavis directed officials to install online systems to avoid human interventions and manipulations.  The online process complete with electronic signature of the Charity Commissioner on processed applications was recommended at a meeting. Under the electronic policy adopted by the state government, it expects the creation of 10 lakh jobs.

