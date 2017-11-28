Fully back India for UNSC membership: Greece

Greece’s Foreign minister Nikos Kotzias on Monday said his country fully supports India for the membership of the United Nations Security Council as a new balance of power is emerging in the world.

“We fully support India for the UN Council, but not other proposed countries,” Kotzias said, while replying to a question after delivering the Special Address on “Greece as a pillar of stability in southeastern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean”, organised by Observer Research Foundation and the Embassy of Greece in India.

The minister said the old powers are declining while a new balance of power is emerging with countries like India and China. “It is a transformation time and difficult time,” with forces of fundamentalism and terrorism trying to destabilise the world, he said. He said that India is coming back among top economies of the world, where it used to be before colonisation.

Kotzias met External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and their discussions focused on building closer cooperation in the areas of trade, agriculture, maritime sector, culture and tourism.

