Full text: Supreme Court ‘sets aside’ instant triple talaq in 3:2 verdict

Read the full text of Supreme Court's verdict on Triple Talaq which declares the practice of instant triple talaq as void and invalid.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 22, 2017 2:08 pm
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared the controversial practice of Triple Talaq as “unconstitutional”. The apex court, by a majority vote of 3:2, set aide the practice and declared it as void and invalid. “In view of the different opinions recorded by a majority of 3:2, the practice of ‘talaq-e-biddat’ – instant triple talaq is set aside,” the Supreme Court said in a 395-page order.

While Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting a hold on the practice for six months, saying there was scope for the government to legislate, Justicesa Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman and UU Lalit held it was violative of the Constitution.

Here is the full text of the verdict on instant triple talaq by the Supreme Court:

