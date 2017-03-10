Full text: Rajnath Singh statement in Parliament on Lucknow terror encounter

Rajnath Singh at Parliament House, Thursday. Renuka Puri Rajnath Singh at Parliament House, Thursday. Renuka Puri

Union Minister Rajnath Singh Friday gave a detailed statement regarding incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on March 7-8, 2017 and praised the Madhya Pradesh Police and Central agencies for their excellent coordination in averting a threat to National Security.

Here is the full text of Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement

“As per the available information, on 7th March, 2017 at 09.41 hours a blast took place in the general compartment of train no. 59320 Bhopal-Ujjain Passenger near railway station Jabdi, district Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh. 10 passengers got injuries in this blast and railway property was also damaged. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital. All the injured are presently out of danger.

With regard to the above incident, a case crime number 47/17 u/s 3/4 Explosive Substances Act was registered against unknown accused in police station GRP, Ujjain for investigation on the report of train guard.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, DGP, Madhya Pradesh rushed to the spot along with other senior officers of Police and Administration and initiated necessary action with regard to the investigation of the incident. Initial inspection of the scene of crime indicated that the accused had used an IED prepared by using locally available explosives for the blast.

Madhya Pradesh Police coordinated with central agencies for the investigation of the incident. Subsequently, based on available intelligence, three suspects were taken into custody by Madhya Pradesh Police during vehicle checking at a place Pipariya in district Hoshangabad. Interrogation of these suspects indicated their involvement in the aforesaid incident and they were arrested. Further investigation of the case is being done in coordination with central agencies and information is being collected about other accomplices of the accused.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Based on the interrogation of the above suspects and other available information, Uttar Pradesh Police initiated action at different places in Lucknow, Etawah, Kanpur and Auraiya.

In Lucknow, Information was received about one Mohammad Saifullah alias Ali, resident of Kanpur, renting an accommodation in Haji Colony, Police Station Kakori. ATS Uttar Pradesh laid a siege of the house and made vigorous attempts to arrest the suspect Saifullah. However, he refused to surrender and started firing on ATS team. Ultimately, after 12 hours of efforts, the ATS team entered the room in which Saifullah was holed up and in the ensuing encounter, this suspected terrorist was killed. From the room of the deceased, 8 pistols, 630 live cartridges and other material which included cash of Rs. 1.5 lakh, about 45 grams gold, 3 mobile phones, 4 sim cards, 2 wireless sets and some foreign currency was recovered.

A case crime number 2/2017 u/s 307/121A/122/123/124-A IPC, 3/4/25/27 Arms Act and 16/18/23 UAPA has been registered at Police Station ATS, Lucknow with regard to the incident. ATS Kanpur Unit has arrested one more suspect from Jajmau Police Station area against whom a case crime number 3/2017 u/s 121/121A/123/124A IPC and 16/18/23/38 of UAPA has been registered.

Apart from the above, two more accused, one from Etawah and one from Auraiya have been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police on the charge of supplying weapons to the above gang of suspected terrorists.

Till 8th March, 6 accused were arrested in the above incidents. With the arrest of 2 more accused by U.P. A.T.S. on 9th March, total 8 arrests have been made in these incidents so far.

The above sequence of events presents an excellent example of coordination amongst the State Police and Central Agencies. Due to the prompt action taken by the police of both the States, a possible threat to the national security was successfully averted. Further investigations will be handed over to NIA.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd