Full text: India summons Pak High Commissioner, issues demarche over death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav

A TV grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav A TV grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav

Former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death Monday by a military court in Pakistan for allegedly indulging in spying and sabotage activities against Pakistan. Earlier Monday, Foreign Secretary summoned the Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and handed over the following demarche. Here is the full text:

We have seen the ISPR press release Monday regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian citizen, who has been awarded a death sentence by a Pakistani military court martial.

Jadhav was kidnapped last year from Iran and his subsequent presence in Pakistan has never been explained credibly. The Government of India, through its High Commission in Islamabad, has repeatedly sought consular access to him, as provided for by international law. Requests to that effect were formally made 13 times between 25 March 2016 and 31 March 2017. This was not permitted by the Pakistani authorities.

The proceedings that have led to the sentence against Jadhav are farcical in the absence of any credible evidence against him. It is significant that our High Commission was not even informed that Jadhav was being brought to trial. Senior Pakistani figures have themselves cast doubt about the adequacy of evidence. The claim in the ISPR release that Jadhav was provided with a defending officer during the so-called trial is clearly absurd in the circumstances.

If this sentence against an Indian citizen, awarded without observing basic norms of law and justice, is carried out, the Government and people of India will regard it as a case of premeditated murder.

