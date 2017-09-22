Full text: India’s response to Pakistan at the UNGA

Eenam Gambhir, First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations Eenam Gambhir, First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations

Responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s address at the UN General Assembly session, India on Thursday called the neighbouring country ‘Terroristan’, adding that it produces and exports global terrorism. Eenam Gambhir, First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to global terror leaders and protecting them with political careers.

The Pakistani PM had accused India of engaging in terrorist activities and warned of a “matching response” if it crosses the Line of Control (LoC). He also sought the appointment of a special UN envoy to Kashmir to help resolve the “dispute” in the state.

Read | Pakistan is now ‘Terroristan’: India’s stinging response at United Nations

Full text of India’s response to Pakistan at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly

Mr President

I take the floor to exercise the right of reply in response to Pakistan’s defense of terrorism. It is extraordinary that the state which protected Osama Bin Laden and sheltered Mullah Omar should have the gumption to play the victim.

By now, all Pakistan’s neighbours are painfully familiar with these tactics to create a narrative based on distortion, deception, and deceit. This august Assembly and the world beyond know that efforts at creating alternative facts do not change reality.

Mr President,

In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror. The quest for a land of pure has actually produced ‘the land of pure terror.’ Pakistan is now Terroristan, with a flourishing industry producing and exporting global terrorism.

Its current state can be gauged from the fact that Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, a leader of the UN-designated terrorist organisation Lashkar-I-Taiba is now sought to be legitimized as the leader of a political party. This is a country whose counter-terrorism policy is to mainstream and upstream terrorists by either providing safe havens to global terror leaders in its military town, or protecting them with political careers.

This is a country whose counter terrorism policy is to mainstream and upstream terrorists by either providing safe havens to global terror leaders in its military town, or protecting them with political careers.

None of this can justify Pakistan’s avaricious efforts to covet the territories of its neighbours. In so far as India is concerned, Pakistan must understand that the State of Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral part of India. However much it scales up cross-border terrorism, it will never succeed in undermining India’s territorial integrity.

Mr President

We also heard Pakistan complain about the consequences of its supposed counter terrorism efforts.

Having diverted billions of dollars in international military and development aid towards ceating a dangerous infrastructure of terror on its own territory, Pakistan is now speaking of the high cost of its terror industry. The polluter, in this case, is paying the price.

Mr President,

Even as terrorists thrive in Pakistan and roam its streets with impunity, we have heard it lecture about the protection of human rights in India. The world does not need lessons on democracy and human rights from a country whose own situation is charitably described as a failed state.

Mr President,

Terroristan is in fact a territory whose contribution to the gloalisation of terror is unparalleled.

Pakistan can only be counseled to abandon a destructive worldview that has caused grief to the entire world. If it could be persuaded to demonstrate any commitment to civilization, order, and to peace, it may still find some acceptance in the comity of nations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd