Full text: EC order disqualifying votes of two Congress MLAs in Gujarat Rajya Sabha election

In a boost to the Congress Party and its candidate Ahmed Patel, the Election Commission on Tuesday disqualified two votes by Congress MLAs that were in favour of the BJP. The Commission’s order comes after the Congress petitioned it saying the two MLAs showed their vote to the BJP agent and therefore stands invalid. The two MLAs are Bhola Bhai Gohil and Raghav Bhai Patel.

Reacting to the order, Patel, speaking to news channels, said: “I appreciate this order. The quota is less, now need 44 vote,” further adding that he is “confident” and “optimistic” of winning this election.

The BJP, on its part, has fielded party chief Amit Shah, incumbent MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani and former Congress MLA Balwantsinh Rajput. The results are now expected a little after 1 am, Wednesday morning. For LIVE updates, click here.

Read the full Election Commission order here:

