Full list: CPI(M) newly elected central committee and politburo members

On the last day of the CPI(M)’s 22nd party Congress, Sitaram Yechury was re-elected as general secretary for another three years. His election to the post for the second time was approved by the Left party’s newly elected 95-member central committee. Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Manik Sarkar, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CPI(M) leader S Ramachandran Pillai and West Bengal leader Biman Basu are among the members of the central committee. A 17-member new Politburo was also elected at the party Congress.
Here is the full list of the newly elected Central Committee and Politburo:
Newly Elected Central Committee
1. Sitaram Yechury
2. Prakash Karat
3. S Ramachandran Pillai
4. Biman Basu
5. Manik Sarkar
6. Brinda Karat (W)
7. Pinarayi Vijayan
8. Hannan Mollah
9. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
10. M. A. Baby
11. Surjya Kanta Mishra
12. Mohd. Salim
13. Subhashini Ali (W)
14. B. V. Raghavulu
15. G. Ramakrishnan
16. Tapan Sen
17. Nilotpal Basu
18. A. K. Padmanabhan
19. Penumalli Madhu
20. V. Srinivasa Rao
21. M. A. Gafoor
22. Deben Bhattacharyya
23. Awadesh Kumar
24. Arun Mehta
25. Surender Mallik
26. Onkar Shad
27. Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami
28. Gopi Kant Baksi
29. G. V. Sreerama Reddy
30. P. Karunakaran
31. P.K. Sreemathi (W)
32. M.C. Josephine (W)
33. Jayarajan E. P.
34. Vaikom Viswan
35. T. M. Thomas Isaac
36. A Vijayaraghavan
37. K. K. Shailaja (W)
38. A K. Balan
39. Elamaram Kareem
40. Adam Narsayya Narayan
41. Mahendra Singh
42. Ali Kishore Patnaik
43. Basu Deo
44. Amra Ram
45. T.K. Rangarajan
46. U. Vasuki (W)
47. A Soundara Rajan
48. K. Balakrishnan
49. P. Sampath
50. Thammineni Veerabhadram
51. S. Veeraiah
52. Ch. Seetha Ramulu
53. Aghore Deb Barma
54. Bijan Dhar
55. Badal Choudhury
56. Rama Das (W)
57. Gautam Das
58. Hiralal Yadav
59. Shyamal Chakraborty
60. Mridul De
61. Rekha Goswami (W)
62. Nripen Chowdhury
63. Srideep Bhattacharya
64. Ramachandra Dome
65. Minoti Ghosh (W)
66. Anju Kar (W)
67. Hari Singh Kang
68. Jogendra Sharma
69. J. S. Majumdar
70. K. Hemalata (W)
71. Sudha Sundararaman (W)
72. Rajendra Sharma
73. Swadesh Dev Roye
74. Ashok Dhawale
75. S Punyavati (W)
New Members
76. Suprakash Talukdar
77. Arun Kumar Mishra
78. K M Tiwari
79. K Radhakrishnan
80. M V Govindan Master
81. Jaswinder Singh
82. J P Gavit
83. G. Nagaiah
84. Tapan Chakravarty
85. Jiten Choudhury
86. Muralidharan
87. Arun Kumar
88. Vijoo Krishnan
89. Mariam Dhawale (W)
90. Rabin Deb
91. Abhas Roy Choudhury
92. Sujan Chakraborty
93. Amiyo Patra
94. Sukhwinder Singh Shekon
95. Vacant (Woman)
Permanent Invitees
1. Rajinder Negi (Secretary, Uttarakhand state committee)
2. Sanjay Parate (Secretary, Chattisgarh state committee)
Special Invitees
1. V. S. Achuthanandan
2. Mallu Swarajyam (W)
3. Madan Ghosh
4. Paloli Mohd. Kutty
5. P. Ramaiah
6. K. Varadharajan
Central Control Commission
1. Basudev Acharia
2. P. Rajendran
3. S. Sridhar
4. G Ramulu
5. Bonani Biswas (W)
The first meeting of the newly elected Central Committee elected a 17 member Politburo consisting of:
1. Sitaram Yechury
2. Prakash Karat
3. S Ramachandran Pillai
4. Biman Basu
5. Manik Sarkar
6. Brinda Karat (W)
7. Pinarayi Vijayan
8. Hannan Mollah
9. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
10. M. A. Baby
11. Surjya Kanta Mishra
12. Mohd. Salim
13. Subhashini Ali (W)
14. B. V. Raghavulu
15. G. Ramakrishnan
16. Tapan Sen
17. Nilotpal Basu
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App