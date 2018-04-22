Full list: CPI(M) newly elected central committee and politburo members

Sitaram Yechury was re-elected as CPI(M) general secretary in Hyderabad on Sunday. (PTI) Sitaram Yechury was re-elected as CPI(M) general secretary in Hyderabad on Sunday. (PTI)

On the last day of the CPI(M)’s 22nd party Congress, Sitaram Yechury was re-elected as general secretary for another three years. His election to the post for the second time was approved by the Left party’s newly elected 95-member central committee. Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Manik Sarkar, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CPI(M) leader S Ramachandran Pillai and West Bengal leader Biman Basu are among the members of the central committee. A 17-member new Politburo was also elected at the party Congress.

Here is the full list of the newly elected Central Committee and Politburo:

Newly Elected Central Committee

1. Sitaram Yechury

2. Prakash Karat

3. S Ramachandran Pillai

4. Biman Basu

5. Manik Sarkar

6. Brinda Karat (W)

7. Pinarayi Vijayan

8. Hannan Mollah

9. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

10. M. A. Baby

11. Surjya Kanta Mishra

12. Mohd. Salim

13. Subhashini Ali (W)

14. B. V. Raghavulu

15. G. Ramakrishnan

16. Tapan Sen

17. Nilotpal Basu

18. A. K. Padmanabhan

19. Penumalli Madhu

20. V. Srinivasa Rao

21. M. A. Gafoor

22. Deben Bhattacharyya

23. Awadesh Kumar

24. Arun Mehta

25. Surender Mallik

26. Onkar Shad

27. Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami

28. Gopi Kant Baksi

29. G. V. Sreerama Reddy

30. P. Karunakaran

31. P.K. Sreemathi (W)

32. M.C. Josephine (W)

33. Jayarajan E. P.

34. Vaikom Viswan

35. T. M. Thomas Isaac

36. A Vijayaraghavan

37. K. K. Shailaja (W)

38. A K. Balan

39. Elamaram Kareem

40. Adam Narsayya Narayan

41. Mahendra Singh

42. Ali Kishore Patnaik

43. Basu Deo

44. Amra Ram

45. T.K. Rangarajan

46. U. Vasuki (W)

47. A Soundara Rajan

48. K. Balakrishnan

49. P. Sampath

50. Thammineni Veerabhadram

51. S. Veeraiah

52. Ch. Seetha Ramulu

53. Aghore Deb Barma

54. Bijan Dhar

55. Badal Choudhury

56. Rama Das (W)

57. Gautam Das

58. Hiralal Yadav

59. Shyamal Chakraborty

60. Mridul De

61. Rekha Goswami (W)

62. Nripen Chowdhury

63. Srideep Bhattacharya

64. Ramachandra Dome

65. Minoti Ghosh (W)

66. Anju Kar (W)

67. Hari Singh Kang

68. Jogendra Sharma

69. J. S. Majumdar

70. K. Hemalata (W)

71. Sudha Sundararaman (W)

72. Rajendra Sharma

73. Swadesh Dev Roye

74. Ashok Dhawale

75. S Punyavati (W)

New Members

76. Suprakash Talukdar

77. Arun Kumar Mishra

78. K M Tiwari

79. K Radhakrishnan

80. M V Govindan Master

81. Jaswinder Singh

82. J P Gavit

83. G. Nagaiah

84. Tapan Chakravarty

85. Jiten Choudhury

86. Muralidharan

87. Arun Kumar

88. Vijoo Krishnan

89. Mariam Dhawale (W)

90. Rabin Deb

91. Abhas Roy Choudhury

92. Sujan Chakraborty

93. Amiyo Patra

94. Sukhwinder Singh Shekon

95. Vacant (Woman)

Permanent Invitees

1. Rajinder Negi (Secretary, Uttarakhand state committee)

2. Sanjay Parate (Secretary, Chattisgarh state committee)

Special Invitees

1. V. S. Achuthanandan

2. Mallu Swarajyam (W)

3. Madan Ghosh

4. Paloli Mohd. Kutty

5. P. Ramaiah

6. K. Varadharajan

Central Control Commission

1. Basudev Acharia

2. P. Rajendran

3. S. Sridhar

4. G Ramulu

5. Bonani Biswas (W)

The first meeting of the newly elected Central Committee elected a 17 member Politburo consisting of:

1. Sitaram Yechury

2. Prakash Karat

3. S Ramachandran Pillai

4. Biman Basu

5. Manik Sarkar

6. Brinda Karat (W)

7. Pinarayi Vijayan

8. Hannan Mollah

9. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

10. M. A. Baby

11. Surjya Kanta Mishra

12. Mohd. Salim

13. Subhashini Ali (W)

14. B. V. Raghavulu

15. G. Ramakrishnan

16. Tapan Sen

17. Nilotpal Basu

