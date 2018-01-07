Full emergency declared on Air India flight from Goa to Mumbai

A full emergency was declared on Air India aircraft AI 662 flying from Goa to Mumbai on Sunday, according to news agency ANI. The emergency was declared due to an alleged hydraulic failure.

However, the flight landed safely at 08.15 pm on Runway 27 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. According to reports, the full emergency was withdrawn at 8.29 pm.

More details awaited.

