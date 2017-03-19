Full budget for 2017-2018 fiscal next month: CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Assembly will have a brief session for two days from March 30 and a vote on account would be moved for allocation of funds for the first few months of the 2017-2018 fiscal, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said here today. Once the Centre earmarked Rs 1000 crores sought by the government under non-plan and also an additional allocation of Rs 500 crores for payment to the government staff in keeping with the report of Seventh Pay Commission a full fledged budget would be feasible probably in April, he told reporters.

Narayanasamy who returned from Delhi yesterday after meeting Central Ministers to push the plea of Puducherry for approval of the Centre for various developmental projects said that a MoU was inked on March 15 in Delhi between the Puducherry port and Chennai Port Trust to develop the Puducherry port into a satellite port for export import activities.

Stating that the port would go on stream at the end of April he said that the port here would be able to transact four lakh ton cargo in the first year of its operation and this would increase to four lakh tons every year subsequently.

Puducherry government would net a revenue of around Rs 400 crores every year once the satellite port becomes functional. There would be availability of jobs to three thousand persons, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now