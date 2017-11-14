Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s three properties auctioned in Mumbai

A file photo of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim A file photo of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim

Three properties belonging to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim have gone under the hammer in an auction held by the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) (SAFEMA). On Tuesday around a dozen of bidders turned up at the auction venue at Churchgate in South Mumbai.

The south-Mumbai office of SAFEMA had been flooded with queries from prospective buyers who planned to bid for the three properties of the fugitive gangster, Dawood Ibrahim that are being auctioned on Tuesday. Among those bidding are the Hindu Maha Sabha and a counsel of the Supreme Court.

Last week, officials of SAFEMA arranged for a physical inspection of the three premises. The prospective bidders were allowed to examine the properties up for sale between 11 a.m and 1 pm.

Up for grabs are- six flats in Damarwala building (Room no- 18-20, 25, 26 and 28), Hotel Raunaq Afroz on 33 Pakmodia Street and Shabnam Guest House at Bhendi Bazar, the last known addresses of Dawood Ibrahim. The first and the third-floor apartments in Damarwala building is Dawood’s ancestral property, where he stayed with his family before fleeing the country in 1986.

While his brothers also escaped along with him, his mother Aminabai stayed back. After her death, the first floor was given away to a madrasa where young Muslim girls are imparted Quran lessons and also taught tailoring. The corner of the property still has some old furniture that used to once adorn Dawood’s Rounaq Afroz hotel. After Iqbal was deported to Mumbai and started staying in Dambarwala, he closed down the madrasa and used it as his ‘office space’.

However, he shifted to Gordon Hall in Nagpada, belonging to his slain sister, Haseena Parkar after the recent Bhendi Bazar building collapse. In September, he was arrested by the Thane Police in an extortion case and since then has been in police custody. Hotel Raunaq Afroz now known as Delhi Zaika was one of the first properties purchased by Dawood when he took control of the smuggling business from his mentor, Haji Mastan. Shabnam Guesthouse, a double-storey structure in Yakub street which was occupied by Dawood’s younger siblings- Haseena and Iqbal.

In January this year, the Appellate Tribunal for Forfeited Property had cleared the Government’s move to takeover Dawood two properties (Shabnam Guest House and Damarwala building) under the provisions of SAFEMA dismissing 27 appeals of people claiming to be “long term tenants” at the Dambarwala Building and Shabnam Guesthouse in Mumbai.

The Office of Competent Authority and Administrator, SAFEMA/ NDPS, Mumbai has reserved the price of the six flats in Damarwala building at Rs 1.55 crore and of hotel Raunaq Afroz at Rs 1.18 crore. While the earnest money deposit for Damarwala has been kept at Rs 62.30 lakh, that of Hotel Raunaq has been pegged at Rs 23.72 lakh. The reserve price of Shabnam Guesthouse is Rs 1.21 crore and the EMD at Rs. 48.57 lakh.

These properties will be auctioned on November 14. “ Each property would be sold to the highest bid/bidder among all the three methods, provided the highest bid is equal to more than the Reserve Price. The Competent Authority is the sole authority and reserves the right to withdraw any property from the sale process or to reject any bid, including the highest bid, at any time, even after the auction proceedings are over, without assigning any reason thereof,” according to a public notice.

Meanwhile, security remains a concern for both the organisers and those bidding for the properties. “We know that we are being watched. In 2015. when we carried out the auction there were intelligence inputs that the D-gang was watching our every move. While the auction failed but that has not deterred us and we have decided to put three of his properties under the hammer,” said a senior official from the Department of Revenue who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Speaking at an earlier occasion, Advocate Upendrakumar Bhardwaj, a resident of Delhi who was participating in the auction, said he would take bank loans to fund the auction. “I am interested in buying the hotel and for that, I am taking loans. I am confident of funding the bid through bank loans,” Bhardwaj told The Indian Express. “I want to send a message to the fugitive gangster that we no more live in his fear by buying his property,” added Bhardwaj. He was one of the bidders who inspected the properties last week. “The notice mentioned that we could physically inspect the premises on Tuesday and therefore I inspected it,” added Bhardwaj.

In December 2015, the Government had appointed a private firm to conduct the auction under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Properties) Act, 1976. Seven properties including four agricultural plots in Daman, Hotel Rounaq Afroz, tenancy rights on a flat in Mahavir building in Matunga were put up for auction.

