Fuel stations under scanner: Special Task Force finds 2 more ‘tampered’ machines

A Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday found two more fuel stations with “tampered” dispensing machines. Officials said the inspection teams included representatives of companies that manufactured the machines, police, STF members and administration officials. STF ASP Arvind Chaturvedi said the team found fault at a fuel station at Chhatha Meel on Sitapur Road. Although the station had been shut for some time, the representative of the manufacturer noticed a problem.

The team also found complaints of short measure at another fuel station near Polytechnic Chauraha. Shahi said they found that the machines were being relocated without permission from the oil company. “It appears that they were trying to hide their manipulation after getting to know of the drive. We will initiate appropriate action,” he said. “We are continuing our inspection. Complaints are being filed. We have included representatives of manufacturers so that they can detect any tampering even after the chip has been removed,” said District Supply Officer Santosh Vikram Shahi.

The STF started raids on petrol pumps on Thursday after learning about the use of an electronic chip in at least seven fuel stations. It has arrested 23 people and the stations have been sealed. It has also arrested an electrician, Rajendra, who allegedly supplied the chip to petrol pumps. Oil companies have also started inspection of their fuel stations.

