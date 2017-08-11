Fuel stations shut in Hisar to protest loot incidents

Raj Kumar, district president of the association, said “Increasing incidents of loot showed that law and order system in Hisar district has completely broken down”. Raj Kumar, district president of the association, said “Increasing incidents of loot showed that law and order system in Hisar district has completely broken down”.

All the 160 petrol pumps in Hisar district were closed on Wednesday to protest the alleged rising incidents of loot and failure of police to trace culprits. The strike call was given by the Haryana Petrol Pumps Association after Rs 2.65 lakh was looted from a petrol pump in Chaudhariwas village near here on Wednesday night.

Raj Kumar, district president of the association, said “Increasing incidents of loot showed that law and order system in Hisar district has completely broken down”. “Pump owners and employees are working in an atmosphere of fear in Hisar district,” he charged.

He said if police fails to nab the culprits by Sunday, petrol pumps in the district will again go on a strike on Monday. “As many as eight incidents of cash loot from petrol pumps were reported in Hisar district in the last one year but none of them were solved,” he claimed.

