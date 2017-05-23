Fuel station scam case: 2 held from Pune, Thane

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police have made two arrests from Maharashtra in connection with the multi-crore fuel station scam case, in which several fuel stations in the state were found using remote control-linked electronic chips in their dispensing machines to cheat consumers. STF believes it to be a pan-India scam.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amit Pathak of UP STF, said, “It is a widespread scam. We have informed the Ministry of Petroleum to conduct checks at all petrol pumps in the country.”

On Sunday evening, the UP STF sleuths, along with the crime branch of Thane police, arrested Avinash Manohar Naik, resident of Sai Vihar apartment near Rail Vihar on the Gurudwara Road in Chinchwad.

Police also arrested Vivek Harishchandra Shetye, a resident of a row house in Chandresh Villa Co-operative Housing Society, Lodha Heaven, Nilje, Dombivali east Thane.

The UP STF has so far arrested about 28 people in this case registered at the Para police station in Lucknow, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). STF Additional SP Arvind Chaturvedi said Shetye and Naik are among the masterminds. “Vivek was allegedly involved in manufacturing of the chips and writing of software. Naik was allegedly involved in assembling and supplying the remotes,” he said.

Chaturvedi said that once the chip was installed in the fuel-dispensing unit, it reduces the output by 5 to 8 percent.

Chaturvedi said the petrol pump scam is worth Rsv 800 crore per month in UP alone. “This is happening at most of the 62,000 petrol pumps across the country ,” he said.

