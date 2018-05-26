Fuel price hike LIVE: Petrol costs Rs 77.97/litre in Delhi, Rs 85.78/litre in Mumbai today

Fuel price hike LIVE: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Fuel price hike LIVE: Amid mounting pressure from the Opposition parties on the relentless fuel price hike, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that bringing fuel under the GST regime would be one way to ease the situation. “The value of Indian rupee has reduced in comparison to the dollar and there has been a surge in oil prices. We are trying to control prices. GST is one way to ease the situation, other ways also being thought of," he said.

However, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had on Wednesday said subsidising petrol and diesel to bring down their rising retail prices will take money away from social welfare schemes of the government and that increase in oil prices is “unavoidable” since India is now linked to the global economy. “This is an unavoidable, economic situation. It is directly linked to the global economy. If we have to sell it (petrol/diesel) cheap, it means we will have to buy it at higher prices and subsidise it here,” Gadkari had told The Indian Express.