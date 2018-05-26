Fuel price hike LIVE: Petrol costs Rs 77.97/litre in Delhi, Rs 85.78/litre in Mumbai today

Follow Us:
Saturday, May 26, 2018
Fuel price hike LIVE: Petrol prices across the four metros have been increased by over Rs 3 per litre in the past 13 days, leading to a political slugfest.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2018 11:30:13 am
Continuing its upward trend on the 13th consecutive day since dynamic pricing system was resumed on May 14, petrol price on Saturday increased by 0.18 per cent (14 paise) to Rs 77.97 per litre against Fridays Rs 77.83 per litre in New Delhi and by 0.15 per cent (13 paise) Rs 85.78 per litre against Friday’s Rs 85.65 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel also costs Rs 68.9 per litre — 15 paise up from yesterday’s Rs 68.75 per litre in the national Capital. It saw a hike of 16 paise to Rs 73.36 per litre in Mumbai.

Petrol prices across the four metros have been increased by over Rs 3 per litre in the past 13 days, leading to a political slugfest. Fuel prices in the domestic market are on the rise as the price of crude oil in global markets went up.

    Fuel price hike LIVE: Amid mounting pressure from the Opposition parties on the relentless fuel price hike, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that bringing fuel under the GST regime would be one way to ease the situation. “The value of Indian rupee has reduced in comparison to the dollar and there has been a surge in oil prices. We are trying to control prices. GST is one way to ease the situation, other ways also being thought of," he said.

    However, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had on Wednesday said subsidising petrol and diesel to bring down their rising retail prices will take money away from social welfare schemes of the government and that increase in oil prices is “unavoidable” since India is now linked to the global economy. “This is an unavoidable, economic situation. It is directly linked to the global economy. If we have to sell it (petrol/diesel) cheap, it means we will have to buy it at higher prices and subsidise it here,” Gadkari had told The Indian Express.

