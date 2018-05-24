Fuel price hike LIVE: Petrol price hits new high; Rs 77.47 in New Delhi, Rs 85.29 in Mumbai

Follow Us:
Thursday, May 24, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE: Amid all the blames from the Opposition on the continuous price hike, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said subsidising petrol and diesel to bring down their rising retail prices will take money away from social welfare schemes of the government and that increase in oil prices is “unavoidable” since India is now linked to the global economy .

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2018 10:04:02 am
Rising fuel prices have set off a political firestorm in the past few days as petrol and diesel rates have skyrocketed. On Thursday, petrol price touched Rs 85.29 per litre in Mumbai, while in Delhi the price inched higher to a new record of Rs 77.47 per litre. Similarly, the diesel rates have also touched a high of Rs 68.53 and Rs 72.96 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

Amid mounting pressure from the Opposition parties on the relentless fuel price hike, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said subsidising petrol and diesel to bring down their rising retail prices will take money away from social welfare schemes of the government and that increase in oil prices is “unavoidable” since India is now linked to the global economy. “This is an unavoidable, economic situation. It is directly linked to the global economy. If we have to sell it (petrol/diesel) cheap, it means we will have to buy it at higher prices and subsidise it here,” Gadkari told The Indian Express.

Petrol, diesel price cross Rs 77, Rs 68, respectively in New Delhi, Rs 85, Rs 72 in Mumbai, respectively today. Follow LIVE updates

    Fuel rates can be reduced by Rs 25 per litre but the government is not doing it: P Chidambaram

    Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday criticised the Centre for the fuel price hike and claimed that the rate can be reduced by Rs 25 per litre but the government is not doing it.

    “Bonanza to central government is Rs 25 on every litre of petrol. This money rightfully belongs to the average consumer. Central government saves Rs 15 on every litre of petrol due to fall in crude oil prices. It also puts an additional tax of Rs 10 on every litre of petrol,” Chidambaram tweeted.

    Prices have increased over Rs 2.50 per litre

    Since the dynamic pricing system was resumed on May 14, prices have increased over Rs 2.50 per litre across all metropolitan cities, leading to demands from various quarters for urgent action by the government to curb the price rise.

    In Mumbai, the petrol price is rs 85.29/litre
    It's 77.99 in Gurgaon
    Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai have already reached unprecedented levels, and are now setting a new benchmark every other day.

    Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “Fuel taxes are used for the development of the country — roads, electrification, infra, etc. Having said that there is a compelling need for a longterm structured solution for which a process is already underway in the government.”

    Govt says will go for long-term structured solution

    Expressing concern over the rising fuel prices, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said the government will take a long-term view to deal with frequent up and downs. "The issue of frequent hike in fuel prices is a matter of debate and concern. The government is very much involved in this process. The government had earlier allowed complete freedom in price and many times it went down. A new sense of urgency has developed. Instead of ad-hoc, the government is of the view that you need a long-term view.”

    Again in Trivandram, it's more than Rs 80
    And in Faridabad, it's Rs 78.24/litre
    The petrol price in Delhi is 77.47 today
    In Noida, it is Rs 78.12 /litre
    Almost same in Chennai
    It's more than Rs 80 per litre in Gangtok as well
    Petrol price in Chandigarh is Rs 83.08 today
    In Patna, it's Rs 82.94 per litre today
    It's Rs 80.12 per litre in Kolkata
    Today's petrol price in Dehradun
    Petrol price in Bhubaneshwar today
    Petrol price in Jaipur today
    Petrol price in Ranchi today
    Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE: However, the Finance Ministry--wary of slipping on fiscal deficit targets-- is reluctant to take a hit on excise duty levied on petrol and diesel. The Petroleum Ministry has also stepped in and it is working on getting Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to take the burden, sources told The Indian Express. “The Ministry plans to direct ONGC to sell its crude oil at below ruling international prices by capping the price at, say, $70 for the entire fiscal year. Oil India Ltd (the other national oil producer) will not be a part of this scheme,” a government official said.

    The prices have climbed high in other major metro cities as well. Fuel prices differ from state to state according to the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. While petrol costs Rs 79.66 in Guwahati, Kolkata booths have petrol at Rs 76.77 per litre. Petrol breached the Rs 80 mark in other cities including Hyderabad (Rs 82.07), Jalandhar (Rs 82.71), Srinagar (81.86), Trivandram (81.62),Chennai (80.42), Gangtok(80.5), Bhopal(83.08), Patna (82.94), Kolkata(80.12) and Jaipur(80.24).

