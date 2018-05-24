Fuel price hike LIVE: Petrol price hits new high; Rs 77.47 in New Delhi, Rs 85.29 in Mumbai

Rising fuel prices have set off a political firestorm in the past few days as petrol and diesel rates have skyrocketed. On Thursday, petrol price touched Rs 85.29 per litre in Mumbai, while in Delhi the price inched higher to a new record of Rs 77.47 per litre. Similarly, the diesel rates have also touched a high of Rs 68.53 and Rs 72.96 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.
Amid mounting pressure from the Opposition parties on the relentless fuel price hike, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said subsidising petrol and diesel to bring down their rising retail prices will take money away from social welfare schemes of the government and that increase in oil prices is “unavoidable” since India is now linked to the global economy. “This is an unavoidable, economic situation. It is directly linked to the global economy. If we have to sell it (petrol/diesel) cheap, it means we will have to buy it at higher prices and subsidise it here,” Gadkari told The Indian Express.
Highlights
Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday criticised the Centre for the fuel price hike and claimed that the rate can be reduced by Rs 25 per litre but the government is not doing it.
“Bonanza to central government is Rs 25 on every litre of petrol. This money rightfully belongs to the average consumer. Central government saves Rs 15 on every litre of petrol due to fall in crude oil prices. It also puts an additional tax of Rs 10 on every litre of petrol,” Chidambaram tweeted.
Since the dynamic pricing system was resumed on May 14, prices have increased over Rs 2.50 per litre across all metropolitan cities, leading to demands from various quarters for urgent action by the government to curb the price rise.
Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai have already reached unprecedented levels, and are now setting a new benchmark every other day.
Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “Fuel taxes are used for the development of the country — roads, electrification, infra, etc. Having said that there is a compelling need for a longterm structured solution for which a process is already underway in the government.”
Expressing concern over the rising fuel prices, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said the government will take a long-term view to deal with frequent up and downs. "The issue of frequent hike in fuel prices is a matter of debate and concern. The government is very much involved in this process. The government had earlier allowed complete freedom in price and many times it went down. A new sense of urgency has developed. Instead of ad-hoc, the government is of the view that you need a long-term view.”