FTII students’ film bags award at Rotterdam Film Festival

Sakhisona, a student’s film from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has bagged the prestigious Tiger Award in the 46th International Film Festival Rotterdam, The Netherlands. The awards were announced on 29th January 2017.

Sakhisona is a Diploma film of three-year film course and is directed by Prantik Basu, an ex-student of Film Direction, 2007 batch.

The film revolves around Sakhisona, who elopes with her lover in search of a home away from home. They end up in an abandoned village by the woods. Life seems happy and nature around seems to be brimming with vitality.