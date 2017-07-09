FTII, SRFTI to conduct joint entrance test from next year

Both FTII, Pune and Satyajeet Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata, reportedly spend about Rs 25-30 lakh each on conducting written entrance tests. (File Photo) Both FTII, Pune and Satyajeet Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata, reportedly spend about Rs 25-30 lakh each on conducting written entrance tests. (File Photo)

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune and Satyajeet Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, will hold a joint entrance test from next academic year. The proposal was approved by the Academic Council of FTII earlier this year. However, the decision was not implemented from the current academic year as there was very short time left to organise the ‘joint test’.

Both FTII and SRFTI operate as autonomous media units under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and are fully funded by the central government. Presently, both FTII and SRFTI conduct their written exams at nearly 20 centres across the country. Both the institutes reportedly spend about Rs 25 to 30 lakh each for the entire process.

Minutes of the academic council meeting suggest that the joint proposal was to be prepared by the two institutes to be approved by the I&B Ministry before implementation.

“It was decided that due to time constraints regarding admission process at FTII, it’s not feasible to conduct joint entrance examiniation. A detailed proposal would be prepared to consider implementation from next year,” reads the minutes of AC meeting held on January 17.

Senior officials said the proposal has been approved and is ready to be implemented from the next academic year.

“The written test will be common. The subsequent interview and orientation will take place at the respective institutes. Candidates will be chosen on the basis of their preference and merit,” said a senior official with FTII.

Amey Prakash, who had applied for Cinematography course at FTII but could not get through, said, “This will be very helpful for aspirants. It will save money as well as trouble.”

This year, FTII had conducted an all-Indian written test for admission to various courses at 20 centres on March 26, 2017, in which 3,572 candidates applied for film courses and 1,281 students in TV courses. FTII declared results of written tests for all seven film courses and invited about 220 to 240 shortlisted candidates for interview and orientation and finally 72 were selected.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App