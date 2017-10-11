FTII launches first skill course in video editing

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) launched its first-ever skill-based training course in digital video editing on Tuesday. The three-week course is being conducted as a part of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana of the National Skill Development Corporation, which is run under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Other courses under the ‘Qualification Packs’, which will soon be rolled out, are editor, character designer, sound and camera assistant, scriptwriter, unit production manager and makeup artist, among others. The maiden course, under which 10 students will be trained, was inaugurated by FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App