FTII fires professor for increasing three students’ marks in re-evaluation

Anil Zankar, two-time national award-winning film historian, who taught at FTII Anil Zankar, two-time national award-winning film historian, who taught at FTII

A senior faculty member and two-time national award-winning film historian was fired by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) administration in February after he increased the marks of three first year students in re-evaluation process which helped them pass the term end examination, information obtained by The Indian Express under Right To Information Act, 2005 revealed last week. Institute Director Bhupendra Kainthola sacked the professor, stating that he played with the careers of the students by “casual checking” of the papers which had caused “major embarrassment to the institute”. The “unprecedented” decision by the administration to sack a senior faculty member, though no allegations of corruption are involved, has raised several eyebrows. Interestingly, another professor who too had increased the marks in re-evaluation, claiming he had “inadvertently left out the marks while totalling”, was let off with a warning.

Anil Zankar, an alumnus of FTII, enjoys good reputation in the film fraternity and has also served at the institute in various capacities in the last three decades. In his recent stint with the FTII, he was serving as Professor of Screen Studies and Research since March 2016 and his contract with the institute was valid till July 2017. He was responsible for conducting the Film Appreciation classes for First Year students as well as conducting summer course in Film Appreciation at the institute campus jointly organised with the National Film Archive of India (NFAI). Although Zankar refused to talk about the issue, the inspection of communication and file notings by The Indian Express showed that soon after he submitted the revised results of three students with increased marks in January, the academic coordinator asked for a “detailed justification” from Zankar by 5 pm the next day. The next morning, Zankar replied to the academic coordinator, stating that the latter had not circulated the passing threshold marks for the papers and he had assessed the subjective questions keeping in mind 40 out of 100 marks as passing threshold. “In the January 24, 2016 meeting Nilanjan (academic coordinator) informed me that the passing threshold was redefined as 50 in the new scheme. I proceeded accordingly and submitted the result the next day,” emailed Zankar, stating that the change of marks was only in the range of “4-6 out of 50” and adding that “there was no discrepancy involved”.

On February 8, Kainthola directed the Registrar to terminate Zankar’s contract with immediate effect with the payment of one month’s salary. “By failing three students in the first instance and then passing them with wide margins after a recheck calls into question the whole system of assessment by him. By playing with the careers of the three students due to a casual rechecking, Mr Zankar has caused major embarrassment to the institute and tarnished its image,” said Kainthola, terming his justification of non-circulation of passing threshold marks by academic office as “astounding”.

Associate Professor of Cinematography T Thivakaran, another faculty member, had also increased seven marks of a students during rechecking, arguing that “the marks were inadvertently left out from the initially given marks”. Although Kainthola remarked that this had “caused immense mental trauma to the student”, he said that “Thivakaran should be issued a warning letter and advised to be extremely careful in future”. Zankar taught film direction at the FTII between 1980 to 1995 before moving to other institutes. He also served as the joint director for Pune International Film Festival (PIFF). He won two national awards – one for a feature script writing competition held by the NFDC in 1982 and the other for best writing on cinema for his book on the History of World Cinema in 1997. Director Kainthola was not available for his comment till the time of filing this report. For film appreciation course, no professor of film studies

The popular summer course in Film Appreciation, jointly organised by FTII and NFAI, will take place in the absence of the professor of Film Studies and Research (SSR) for the first time in many years. In fact, FTII had hired Zankar specifically to conduct the FA course last summer after the full-time faculty Indranil Bhattacharya left the institute for a two-year sabbatical. While traditionally, SSR professor has been responsible for coordinating and anchoring the month-long course, this year, it has been learnt that Dean (films) Amit Tyagi will bear the additional responsibility of conducting the course. As reported by The Indian Express earlier, the FTII’s decision not to provide hostel facility to FA students has already hit the number of aspirants applying for the course which had managed to remain popular for over four decades.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now