FSSAI favours comprehensive legislation for organic foods

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the autonomous body looking after food safety and regulations in the country, on Saturday said a comprehensive legislation should be in place for organic food products.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event here on Saturday, he said FSSAI has already prepared a draft regulation on organic food which has been put up in the public domain for seeking views from various stakeholders.

Bahuguna also sounded caution on boro rice cultivation due to high levels of arsenic contamination in water.

Bangladesh had already reduced boro cultivation for this purpose, he said, adding that use of drought-resistant paddy variants and long stem crops were desirable.

