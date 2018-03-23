Presents Latest News
  • Frustrated opposition spreading lies against govt: Narendra Modi

Frustrated opposition spreading lies against govt: Narendra Modi

Modi made these remarks at the BJP Parliamentary Party meet in which party chief Amit Shah blamed the opposition for the impasse in Parliament and asked MPs to hold press conferences in the coming three days in their parliamentary constituencies to highlight the matter

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: March 23, 2018 10:01 pm
Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi govt, PM Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi govt, Frustrated opposition, opposition spreading lies, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo/ File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday accused the opposition of spreading lies against his government due to its increasing “frustration” over electoral losses, and asked BJP MPs to use technology effectively to take the truth to the masses. Modi made these remarks at the BJP Parliamentary Party meet in which party chief Amit Shah blamed the opposition for the impasse in Parliament and asked MPs to hold press conferences in the coming three days in their parliamentary constituencies to highlight the matter, party leaders Prakash Javadekar and Anil Baluni told reporters.

With the party gearing up for Lok Sabha polls next year, Shah asked MPs to work to strengthen booth-level organisation in their constituencies, asserting that the organisation’s work at the booth level, along with BJP’s ideology and Modi’s leadership, has been a key reason for its success. Baluni also announced that the party will celebrate the period between April 14, the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar, and May 5 as ‘gram swaraj abhiyan’ by holding a slew of events. It will observe Social Justice Day on April 14, followed by various events to highlight ‘Swachh Bharat’ and ‘Ujjwala’ schemes and several other government initiatives.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

  1. S
    Sachin
    Mar 23, 2018 at 10:22 pm
    Heard that Shinzo Abe is planning built a temple in Japan....FEKUJI temple....!!!
    (1)(0)
    Reply
    1. S
      Sachin
      Mar 23, 2018 at 10:18 pm
      Demonitisation and the Looting of banks made BJP Pvt Ltd company the most MERCILESS organisation in the world.....!! This I.N.F.L.A.T.E.D BALOON will BURST in 2019......Thanks to the bunch of CLOWN policy makers in FEKUCHANS cabinet..
      (1)(0)
      Reply
      1. S
        Sachin
        Mar 23, 2018 at 10:14 pm
        The policy makers in BJP Pvt Ltd company are a bunch of CLOWNS....The cunning and greedy gujju corporates are the CHAMCHAS of BJP Pvt Ltd company. They used HINDUTVA and Nationalism to destroy the business owned by minority communities....They created a FEAR among minority communities.... the mean time...they fooled the Hindu community by marketing Hindutva and nationalism and forced them to HATE the minority communities....That is Divide and Rule.....!!!
        (1)(0)
        Reply
        1. S
          Sachin
          Mar 23, 2018 at 10:14 pm
          Most of the International FRIENDS of FEKUCHAN already showed their middle finger towards him....!!! USA, Australia already made their visa policies STRICT....Fekuchans International diplomacy....FAILED.....!!! Now everything seems like a FANCYDRESS....!!
          (0)(0)
          Reply
          1. S
            Sachin
            Mar 23, 2018 at 10:13 pm
            The inventor of FAKEOLOGY.....FEKUCHAN......Maharaj Ki Jai Ho...
            (0)(0)
            Reply
            1. Load More Comments
            Most Read
            Best of Express
            Buzzing Now
            Top News
            Adda
            Mar 23: Latest News