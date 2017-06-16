Frustrated militants targeting policemen: Jammu and Kashmir DGP

Firoz Dar, one of the six policemen killed in militant ambush in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Firoz Dar, one of the six policemen killed in militant ambush in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The escalation in militant attacks on Jammu and Kashmir police personnel is because of the “frustration” of the ultras, Director General of Police S P Vaid said here today, asserting that necessary measures would be taken to prevent them from carrying such acts.

“We will take necessary measures. This is the frustration of the militants. Whether a militant is killed or a civilian or a cop, it is the Kashmiri who dies. The bloodshed will not take us anywhere, it is only the murder of humanity,” the DGP told reporters here.

He said the militants were targeting the local police as it was fighting them with eagerness.

“The local police works on the anti-militancy front with eagerness, that is why they (militants) are targeting them (police). But I am sure that we will control this soon,” the DGP said.

Earlier, Vaid led civil, police and security forces’ officers and jawans at DPL Srinagar in laying floral wreaths on the mortal remains of the constable Shazad Dilawar Sofi, a resident of Ashtengoo village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, who was killed in militant firing in Hyderpora area of the city here yesterday.

The DGP termed the constable’s killing as “murder of humanity and Kashmiriyat”.

“This is the murder of humanity and Kashmiriyat, for which our neighbouring country is using our people for its geopolitical purposes,” Vaid said.

He said the cop and a youth killed allegedly in security forces’ firing in Rangreth area of the city were related to each other.

“They are cousins, belonging to the same family and the same village. That is why I am saying that the people here are being used as pawns,” the DGP said.

Asked about militants warning of attacks on policemen, the top cop said, “We will face that (challenge)”.

