Frustrated Kejriwal stays true to his character, says Captain Amarinder Singh

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal attack on him on Friday, Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to respond in kind, saying the AAP leader was making “undignified” comments out of “frustration”. “Staring at imminent defeat in Punjab, a frustrated @arvindkejriwal stays true to his character and makes undignified, unsubstantiated comments (sic),” Amarinder tweeted. “How many times I musttel @arvindkejriwal to stop playing cheap tricks & have open, public debate with me on all substantive issues of Punja (sic).”

Later, Amarinder issued a statement, accusing Kejriwal of eyeing Punjab’s chief ministerial post and asking him to come out with the name of his party’s CM candidate since the people of Punjab wanted to know who they were voting for. “Kejriwal, in the forlorn hope of his party winning the Assembly polls, was waiting to take over the chief ministerial post.”

Citing a large number of AAP posters in Delhi showcasing Manish Sisodia, Amarinder said this clearly indicated Kejriwal had no interest in carrying on as Delhi’s chief minister as he had his sights set on heading the government of the larger state of Punjab. “Kejriwal did not know anything about Punjab or was deliberately trying to befool the people with falsehoods. People of the state would not be taken in with such lies as they were fully aware of my commitment to them. Whether it’s drugs or employment or other issues plaguing the state, every promise made to the people would be fulfilled in totality.”